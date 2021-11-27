Birthday donation: I did not expect more than 60,000 dollars, Davido tells CNN

Nigerian music star, Davido has told CNN that he did not expect more than 60,000 dollars when he jokingly asked friends to send him money on his birthday.

“I had a bet with my friends that I will make 60,000 dollars,” he told CNN in an interview.

Davido ended up with over 600,000 dollars in donations.

“I was overwhelmed when the donations kept pouring in,” he said.

“620,000 dollars was donated. I was overwhelmed. I and my friends made a bet, I was thinking I will probably get at most, best case 50,000 to 60,000

dollars. I have done a lot of charity work, from day to day, helping people, making sure people are alright, from my friends to people I don’t even know”, he told CNN’s Zain Asher.

“It’s good to see the works that have been done over the years is appreciated. I wanna say it was a no brainer because after a while it was getting too much a said it’s not in my type of character to keep this money” Davido added.

