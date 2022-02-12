My son’s skin rashes

My 3-year-old son has some scratches on his two arms. The rashes are very itchy and are limited only to the arms. He is the only one in the house with the rashes. Even, his older brother who shares the same bed with him does not have the rashes. Thinking that it could be Scabies, I recently cleaned out the house but the problem has persisted. Kindly advise.

Chichi (by E Mail)

Although it would still be a good idea to see the rashes, form your explanation, the rashes appear to be due to some insect bites which your son is reacting to. The medical term is Papular Urticaria. I will advise a visit to your doctor for a proper examination and an adequate treatment.