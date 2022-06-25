My seasonal allergy

Since the rains began a few months ago. I noticed that I am always sneezing particularly at night. This problem occurs only during the rainy season. My doctor said that it is allergy. I have tried some tablets to no avail. Kindly let me know what to do to stop this annoying problem.

Banjo (by SMS)

Apart from the problem of allergy, sneezing can alsobe triggered by a variety of things, including:allergic reaction, viruses, such as the common cold or flu, nasal irritants, inhalation of corticosteroids through a nasal spray and drug withdrawal. Although, a normal body reaction, excessive sneezing can be annoying and an indication of an underlying illness which should be thoroughly investigated.