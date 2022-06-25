Grey hairs at 30

I was sad when I noticed some grey hairs on my head a few weeks after my 30th birthday. Even my elder brother who is 40 years doesn’t have any. Please, what can I do to avoid this kind of embarrassment.

Ibrahim (by WhatsApp)

Going gray, by itself, does not mean you have a medical problem, except in rare cases. Contrary to popular belief, stress has not been shown to cause gray hair. Scientists don’t know exactly why some people go gray early, but genes play a large role. Also, a vitamin B-12 deficiency or problems with your pituitary or thyroid gland can cause premature graying that’s reversible if the problem is corrected. Although you may seek a medical consultation for your grey hair, there is really nothing to worry about.