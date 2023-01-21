My problem with body odour

I am a 20-year old student. My problem is that I have body odour. The problem even persists after taking my bath regularly. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Efua (by SMS)

Sweat by itself is basically odorless. But when the bacteria that live on your skin mix with sweat, they multiply quickly and raise quite a stink. Washing thoroughly, especially the areas where you tend to sweat, can help with body odor. Shower at least once a day, and you’ll wash away sweat and get rid of some of the bacteria on your skin. In addition, washing thoroughly with an antibacterial soap bar will help get rid of some bacteria, which can help with the odor. Look for the word “antibacterial” on the soap’s packaging. Once you’ve showered, dry yourself completely, paying close attention to any areas where you sweat a lot. If your skin is dry, it’s harder for bacteria that cause body odor to breed on it. Once you’re clean and dry, use a strong antiperspirant on your underarms. These have aluminum chloride, a chemical that helps keep sweat at bay, and they often also have a deodorant in them. Use it twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening. You don’t need a prescription to get a powerful antiperspirant. Look for ones that say they’re higher strength. It also helps to change clothes often when you’re sweating heavily. Fresh clothes help keep body odor down. Be sure to change your socks as well, especially if you tend to have foot odor. Use deodorant powders in your shoes, replace insoles often, and go barefoot when possible. What you eat affects your body odor. Foods that tend to make you sweat more, such as hot peppers or other spicy foods, might also lead to body odor. And the aroma of foods like onions or garlic can be carried in your sweat. Drinks with caffeine or alcohol may also make you sweat more.

