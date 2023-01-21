My problem with constipation

I am a 70-year old pensioner. I always get constipated despite taking fruits and vegetables. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Goke (by SMS)

Not able to defecate properly and feeling full is a fairly common problem in elderly. This might not have any immediate serious implication, but when it becomes frequent and severe, it can lead to troublesome issues such as bloating, indigestion, nausea, and stomach pain. The major cause of constipation can be as simple as a lack of physical activity and fiber in diet. Some of the ways to avoid constipation in the elderly is by including more fruits and green leafy vegetables in the diet to consume more roughage, keeping well-hydrated and exercising regularly to maintain healthy bowel movements. Having said these, a chronic case of constipation should be reported to a doctor for a proper investigation.

