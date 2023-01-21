Between headache and migraine

I am a 35-year old Business man. I used to have occasional headaches until a few days ago when the headaches became more persistent and painful. I was told that what I had was migraine. Kindly let me know the difference between a headache and migraine.

Dapo (by SMS)

There are many different types of headaches, which experts have classified into two main groups — primary and secondary. Primary headaches refer to independent conditions that cause pain in the head, face, or neck. Examples of primary headaches include migraines and tension headaches. Secondary headaches occur as the result of another medical condition, such as an infection, stress, or medication overuse. On the other hand, a migraine is a type of primary headache disorder that can cause severe pain and other symptoms. People with migraine may experience recurring symptoms that doctors call episodes or attacks. While headaches are only one symptom of migraines, and they can range in severity, migraine can cause intense, throbbing headaches that last anywhere from a few hours to several days. A migraine headache usually affects one side of the head, but some people experience pain on both sides. Common triggers for migraine include stress, or being on your period; even certain foods, such as cheese or marmite, can trigger a migraine. Most people will be able to identify a pattern to the headache, and if you’re having more than five migraines a month, you need to see a doctor.

