My life as editor, director has been eventful — Olanrewaju

There may be many people who ply their trade in the movie and audio editing business in Nigerian entertainment industry, but Olatunji Olanrewaju who is famously known as Tunji Lanre Films seems to be making waves and casting his name in gold.

With a growing and booming entertainment industry, Olanrewaju opined that it was time for creative minds to leverage on what he described as the golden moment of the industry and build their wealth around the creative, audio and visual productions.

Speaking about his passion for his job one that has earned him recognitions within and outside country, the creative head of Skytop Entertainment media said he knew the path he would follow since he was a young boy and has remained faithful to his craft since then.

While he admitted that he could have been forced out of the job when he was faced with challenges, the graduate of Yaba Polytechnic noted that his passion for creating contents and adding value to lives saved him and paved the way for him when it seemed all hope was lost.

“My life as an editor and director of audio and visuals have been eventful, to say the least. I didn’t just wake up to be at this level. I have always wanted something that puts me in the heart of the entertainment industry where my name and work will speak volume. Today, I am not only enjoying my job, I am also adding value to lives and bringing my dreams to life. This is a big moment in my life and I am excited about it”, he said.

