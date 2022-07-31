Foundation begins free ICT training for youths in Ekiti

The JayTeeOjo Foundation has commenced free training for youths in Ekiti State on Information and Communication Technology to solve the growing unemployment rate among youths in the state and provide solutions to problems confronting society.

The president and founder of the foundation, Taiwo Ojo, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend, lamented that most youths are idle and have nothing to do with their time, adding that there are increasing opportunities in the technology space across the world which could serve as a means of employment for youths.

Represented by the facilitator of the training, Tosin Adara, he said that he conceptualised the three-month training to expose the youths to the opportunities in the ICT sector which would be beneficial to them and society.

He explained that the beneficiaries who will be given N60,000 for the three months would also receive laptops free of charge after the training to pursue their career in the technology space in solving societal problems with huge financial reward.

According to him, the free training which is worth over N500,000 would focus on a programming platform called python that could be used to provide solutions to myriad challenges in society across all sectors.

Ojo maintained that it is high time the youths understood that there are money-making opportunities through technology rather than venturing and depending on internet fraud to survive.

He said that after the three months training, the beneficiaries would be employed immediately by a United Kingdom-based technology company for them to display the expertise learnt and earn a living.

According to him, “We are keen on training the youths who are interested based on our love for the people. We want to see young ones being engaged and ready to work. After this training, they would be working with a UK-based company.

“We are focusing on Python now because we believe it is the future of programming and it can be used to solve problems and as long as we have problems in our country, we will solve them locally. This software can be used for data analyst, information management and other things across all sectors. It is basically to solve problems in health, education, security, economy, sports and other sectors.

“We want to change the narratives about the internet that, there are numerous opportunities that will be beneficial and bring jobs not thinking about internet fraud. They would be working right from Ekiti here with the foreign company which will in turn pay them.

“In JayTeeOjo foundation, we want to see a situation where our youths take up opportunities especially in the technology space to change their lives for the better rather than waiting for a government job that is not available anymore. The truth is, there are opportunities in technology which our youth must embrace, that is the drive of the foundation.”

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Jackson George and Awogbemi Abimbola commended the foundation for the training and other supports, promising that they would do everything possible to take the full advantage provided towards making their marks in the technology space.





