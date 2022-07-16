My husband’s snoring problem

My 40-year-old husband has been snoring for the past one year. Apart from the serious discomfort form the habit, I also worry about his health. Your kind intervention will be highly appreciated.

Salome (by SMS)

There are two main causes for snoring which are related to temporary and structural factors. Snoring can be caused by a whole number of temporary factors, including sedative use, consumption of alcohol, excessive smoking, seasonal allergies, swollen tonsils, sleeping position and the cold or flu. These factors occur for a short time and are not permanent. Generally removing these temporary causes may solve the problem and restore quiet to the bedroom once again. However, structural factors are more long-term, and include excessive weight around the neck and the shape of their palate, nose and jaw. Most importantly, snoring can be an indicator of a more serious condition, known as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). This condition can pose serious risks to your partner’s health due to diabetes, stroke and heart disease. Addressing the factors discussed above, can greatly help your partner overcome their nightly snoring. For example, reducing their consumption of alcohol or cigarettes, especially at night, can go a long way in ruling those causes out. However, if this approach does not help, a visit to a doctor is highly recommended.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.