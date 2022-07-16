How to stay healthy at old age

Now that my mother is approaching her 70s, I want to know what she can do to stay healthy.

Fatimata (by SMS)

Eating a healthy and right food is one of the ways to remain healthy at any age. Fruits, vegetables (especially dark, leafy greens), legumes (beans, peas) and whole grains (whole wheat, brown rice) and plenty of water are some of the healthiest food items for the body. Your mother should avoid an unhealthy diet with lots of processed, fatty, sugary foods, because the body finds it harder to digest these kind of food. In addition, daily exercises such as walking are good for the body. The early morning sun is especially very good for your mother at her age. About 30 -minute exposure to this is good for the body.

