How to stay healthy at old age

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
How to stay healthy MS: Milk protein may worsen symptoms in some, When are we really dead? New reviews contradict Exercising Young people less likely to have Palm oil new breast cancer screening What’s the link Dementia Itching after bath My allergy to the covid vaccine High fructose diets Coronavirus from a corpse antioxidants lassa fever, chin,I am losing weight, sleeping, leprosy, bad breath, hiccups, sperm, discharge, yawning, pile, bent penis, swollen feet

Now that my mother is approaching her 70s, I want to know what she can do to stay healthy.

Fatimata (by SMS)

 

Eating a healthy and right food is one of the ways to remain healthy at any age. Fruits, vegetables (especially dark, leafy greens), legumes (beans, peas) and whole grains (whole wheat, brown rice) and plenty of water are some of the healthiest food items for the body. Your mother should avoid an unhealthy diet with lots of processed, fatty, sugary foods, because the body finds it harder to digest these kind of food. In addition, daily exercises such as walking are good for the body. The early morning sun is especially very good for your mother at her age. About 30 -minute exposure to this is good for the body.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

I’m still menstarting at 60

Ask the Doctor

Do good bacteria exist in the body?

Ask the Doctor

Smoking at 60 years of age

Ask the Doctor

Body weakness and too much sleep

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More