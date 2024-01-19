Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s victory at the Supreme Court on Friday is a reaffirmation that he was duly elected by voters in the state.

Tidi, in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, said the five-man panel of the Supreme Court opted for Elder Oborevwori because of his pedigree and capacity to take Delta State to greater heights.

While congratulating Governor Oborevwori for the victory, Tidi enjoined members of other parties to drop the toga of opposition and join in the march to take Delta State to greater heights through the MORE Agenda of the state government.

“It’s not in doubt that they opted for Elder Oborevwori because of his pedigree and capacity to take our state to greater heights. And since he came on board, he has not disappointed.

“We in Warri can attest to it; we see the passion and drive to transform the twin oil-rich cities into a mega metropolis.

“What a great, sweet victory! Our governor was overwhelmingly elected by the people and reaffirmed three times by the courts. First at the tribunal, then at the appeal, and finally at the Supreme Court. The people’s choice can’t be reversed.

“Congratulations to our dynamic and performing governor. Already, there is excitement in Warri and its environs.

“Let me also join our governor, who has said consistently that he is governor for all, to enjoin members of other parties to drop the toga of opposition and join in the march to take our dear states to greater heights through the MOOR Agenda of the state government.

“Congratulations. It is a victory for all. I thank Wafarians for the spontaneous celebrations I see on the streets and houses of residents. Thank you all,” the alumnus of the University of Ibadan noted.

