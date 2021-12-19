My dream is to make the world a better place —Folarin

Idris Temitayo Folarin is a Nigerian-American entertainer with interests in music, acting, dancing and writing who believes he has what it takes to keep giving top quality contents to the entertainment industry in any capacity he finds himself. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his growing up, career choice among others.

You are an actor, musician among other things; how do you do all of them?

Entertainment is one of the few things that bring the world or can bring the world together, if not the only one these days. So I am honored and proud to contribute and hope I can help make the world a better place one art piece at a time because from a very young age I have always looked out for people and always wanted them to be happy. This is why my first official release was entitled Unity. I just hate seeing sad faces or people say, I get emotional.

Are there challenges you face in your career? How do you manage them?

The only things I can say is that funding was a challenge. I believe if I had funding or sponsors growing up, my career would be way bigger than it is now and I would have been recognised for the creative genius that I am. But other than that, I don’t let anything stop me from being creative; the juxtaposition about me is that I might not be all in your face with my creativity but I am proud of my artwork, whether you like it or not.

What’s your opinion about the Nigerian entertainment industry and how entertainers are treated as opposed to what obtains abroad?

Nigerian entertainment industry na your mate? You need to respect the Nigerian entertainment industry and I’m glad we are finally getting the recognition that we deserve. Nigeria is home to many talented and creative people, so I think the big executives and the producers see this and take advantage of it because they can always get someone new. But these things are done everywhere; even in Hollywood, these executives and producers get into the entertainment business just for the business part of it, making money off of the artistes and once that money stops coming in they dump them like hot potato. But, at the same time I can’t tell an emerging artiste not to seek sponsorship or a label because like I said earlier, if I had that I go don blow since because it’s not everyone that can support their own career

Among all these that you’re involved in, which one represents you the most?

I think my music, because I tend to not stick to one genre; so with that I can show myself and my versatility more, but also dancing is a very big part of my life and I don’t think a day goes by that I don’t dance, to the extent that most times I don’t walk normally. I dance-walk, especially when my earphones are in.

How did you discover your flair for music?

I have always loved music;while growing up, I can remember I always found a way to have music around me. Either I’m listening to it or singing it out or in my head and not far along the line, I would start to hum my own tunes and pen down lyrics. I remember inmy JSS 1, I wrote a song and had a whole music video idea planned out for it until reality set in but that didn’t stop me from writing more and by the time I graduated from secondary school I had about three exercise books that were filled with lyrics.

What are your plans for the future concerning your music career?

Well I made a short film recently that I wrote, produced, directed and starred in. It’s called The Promise and it’s set in a future Nigeria following a young couple and the ups and downs in their relationship in an almost dystopian Nigeria. It will be coming out in 2022. Apart from that, I’m just planning on being continuously creative and expanding my production company both home and abroad making more films, and as for my music, I am planning on releasing some and just like before, it’s going to be different.

What advice would you give young aspiring entertainers from the experience you have?

I would tell aspiring entertainers to be true to their creativity; people will say whatever they will say but you should not let that bring you down or discourage you. You should let it motivate you and also if you have a dream, chase it. If a record label opportunity comes, take it and if nobody puts you on, find a way to put yourself on