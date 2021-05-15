‘My daughter wants to commit suicide’ cries mother of a raped student in Port Harcourt

The family of a first-year student of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, who was allegedly raped by a lecturer in the institution, Mr Princewill Chukwure Chikakpobi has cried out over demanded life of her daughter saying she is contemplating suicide.

The mother of the victim, Lemon Gbara, who made the revelation while speaking within the week called on the state government, police and other stakeholders to ensure justice to her daughter.

“Right now as I’m talking to you, my daughter wants to commit suicide. I’m just pleading to the Rivers State Government to do something.”

“I have reported this case to the police and I want the state government to take very disciplinary action against this man”, Mrs Gbara said.

She alleged that the lecturer also Head of Department of had lured her daughter into his office before raping her claiming that the lecturer threatened to deal with her daughter if she mentioned her ordeal to anyone

Gaara also disclosed that the matter has been reported to the state Police Command.

Speaking further she said; “She (her daughter) assisted him to carry a generator out, my daughter didn’t know that he had planned to rape her.

As she entered the office, this man locked the door and forced my daughter and rape her and threatened that if she mentions that thing to anybody, she will not graduate from this school”.

Mrs Gbara, a widow accused the lecturer also the HOD of Dental Surgery Technician in the college of raping and constantly harassing her daugther even after the incident.

She disclosed that on 16th April 2021 her daughter came very early in the morning to school since she has exams to write that morning saying that the HOD called her daughter that she should assist him to carry a generator set outside from a packing store close to the lecturer’s office.

Mrs Gbara explained that the HOD locked the door immediately after her daughter walked inside the packing store and allegedly intimidated and forcefully had sex with her daughter against her consent even as her daughter screamed for help.

Mrs Gbara alleged that the HOD threatened her daughter that if she tells anybody or refuses to comply any time he needs her, he will ensure she does not graduate from the institution.

She regretted that her daughter who is barely four months in the institution is being subjected to trauma and emotional pains which made her daughter contemplate committing suicide.

Mrs Gbara a native of Ogoni called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the matter and ensure the lecturer was dealt with in line with the law.

Mrs Gbara expressed fear that if nothing is done, other female students will become victims.

Meanwhile, a lawyer with Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign Barrister IK Alexander Esq has called on the Provost of the college to cooperate with the Police in the State to ensure the HOD submit himself to the Police for investigation considering the allegation that the rape took place in the institution.

Mr Alexander equally urged the Police to display professionalism in the handling of the matter and ensure the investigation is devoid of sentiment and bias.

He said if the HOD is found wanting in course of an investigation, he should be made to face the law.

Our Correspondent also got a WhatsApp communication between the female student and the lecturer after the alleged rape, showing that the female student told the lecturer that he forcefully had sex with her which was read by the HOD as indicated by the green sign in WhatsApp message which was also sighted by the Police.

“The matter is a case of sexual harassment and it has been reported to the police that a lecturer harassed his female student. We are calling on the provost of that college to work hand-in-hand with the police since the alleged crime happened in the university community,” he said.

Information has it that the screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the student and the lecturer have been submitted to the police to aid the investigation.

However, the Provost, Nlerum Franklin, denied that the matter has been officially reported to the college.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE