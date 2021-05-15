Speeding motorist kills woman in Onitsha lone accident

By Michael Ovat-Awka

The driver of a Foton Auwan trailer with registration number, KTU 477 XW, while speeding, ran over a yet-to-be-identified female pedestrian crossing the road and crushed her to death in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the crash was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control by the driver of the articulated vehicle.

Florence Edor, Public Education Officer for the Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed the accident in a statement, said, two persons were involved in the crash comprising one male adult and one female adult.

She said the female adult was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Her corpse was deposited at the same hospital morgue.

According to her: “The road traffic crash happened today, 15th May, 2021 at about 2:10 p.m. by New Parts down flyover, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, sends his condolence to the deceased family.”

