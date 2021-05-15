Ebonyi: Abducted G-64 coordinator speaks, says Gov Umahi sent thugs to kill him

The former coordinator of Anuagata Development Center in Okposi Ohaozara Local Government Area, LGA,of Ebonyi State and legal Adviser G-64 coordinator, Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya, who was reportedly abducted on Thursday 13th May, 2021 by gunmen at his country home Okposi while returning from a PTA he chaired, has regained his freedom.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors in an interview with Tribune Online on his hospital bed, he first thanked God for saving his life even though his legs were broken.

According to him, the thugs had already dug a shallow grave and scraped his hair before God intervened.

ALSO READ: 3 suspected escapees from Benin Correctional facility clubbed to death in Delta

Ogbonnaya accused Governor David Umahi of masterminding the attack on him by the thugs, stressing that the governor was angry that he was exposing all the bad deals of the state government and that eliminating him was considered to be the best option by the governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE