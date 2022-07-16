2023: Why Makinde will win by landslide —Agbebi, Oyo PDP’s Asst Organising Sec

High Chief Agbebi Olushola Peter is the assistant organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State. In this interview by NURUDEEN ALIMI, he talks about Governor Seyi Makinde’s achievements, in the last three years and why he would win by a landslide in 2023.

How can you describe the last three years of governor Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State?

Last three years have been eventful and we have witnessed unprecedented development in the state. This is the first time our people are enjoying the dividends of democracy to the fullest. Imagine workers getting their salaries promptly. It goes a long way. When workers get their salaries, they go to the market and in the process, contribute immensely to the economic development of the state. That alone is enough for our people to see that our party is for the masses.

Secondly, go to any part of the state and see development in terms of infrastructure. In the last three years, we remodelled the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, to international standard. We constructed about five mini stadia in each zone of the state. We have constructed hundreds of kilometers of roads. Makinde has invested hugely in youth empowerment. He has taken agriculture to the next level. He has revitalised our economy. Just last week, the United Nations rated Ibadan as second fastest growing city in the whole of Africa. This happened because the security of lives and property is of paramount importance to our governor. He supported the security agencies with fund and manpower. We have never had it this good before governor Makinde came onboard. In the area of health, this government has done more than eight years of APC. We can all see it. Makinde constructed primary health centre in each ward of the state, meaning our people can easily access healthcare. The state health insurance is very effective. The list is endless.

With these achievements, why are people leaving your party?

Everyone has reason for their actions. However, the reason many joined politics differs. Some joined to have impact on humanity. Some joined because of money, while many joined because of power. Makinde insisted that he joined politics to serve the people and not to share Oyo State’s money. Ask those leaving the party the reason for their actions, they will tell you Makinde does not allow them to steal money. Is that not good for the state? As they are leaving, many are joining us. I think the governor deserves commendation for his prudence and love for the people. Let those leaving the party know that the people of the state are now wiser and intelligent. They will speak with their votes when it is time.

Is your party strong in Ogbomosho where you hail from?

No strong opposition in Ogbomoso as we speak after the demise of our father, Adebayo Alao Akala. The area is for the PDP. I can assure you that we will deliver Ogbomoso land for Makinde. It is true we have big politicians in Ogbomoso but that didn’t translate to electoral victory for them even in 2019 when we had the likes of Baba Akala. I can assure you that Makinde will defeat his opponents with landslide votes.

Gov Makinde has chosen Bayo Lawal as his running mate, can you say he has the capacity to deliver Oke-Ogun for PDP?

If you look at the track record of Bayo Lawal, you will agree with me that he is a man of the people. He has been in politics for many years and he has paid his dues. He will deliver the entire Oke-Ogun come next year. The man is from Kishi, a very strategic town in Oke-ogun. I can assure you that with the support of our leaders, especially Senator Hosea Agboola and other respected leaders in Oke-Ogun, that axis is one of our areas of strength. Our people are wise now and they cannot allow APC to deceive them again. Also, when you see the way governor Makinde had compensated the people of Oke-Ogun, you will see that we have defeated opposition already.

Governor Makinde in the last few weeks has made many appointments, is this not because of the forthcoming election?

The appointments are coming at the right time. It is to appeal to those who seem to be aggrieved in the party. The governor on many occasions promised to make more appointments. He said he had done 60 per cent and we should be expecting 40 per cent, which he is doing now. I can only appeal to our people to be more patient with the governor because the appointment will still get to all the three senatorial districts. I am using this medium to congratulate those who have been given appointments and those who are yet to get appointment. Everybody will be compensated before next year.





Your party adopted consensus candidates in many constituencies, don’t you think this will affect your chances?

It can only affect us positively. That is why I always appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for his understanding of the political game. Those who have genuine cases after the primaries were compensated with appointments. How can you be aggrieved when your interest has been taken care of? As we speak, we don’t have any aggrieved members in the party again. We are going into the election as one big family. I can tell you that PDP is a party to beat in 2023. Again, I want to appeal to the embittered and aggrieved members of our party to have a rethink. PDP is their home, they should not consider leaving the party. We are one big family.

You just talked about the embittered and aggrieved, for clarity sake, can you shed more light?

Yes, the embittered members stay in the party but are not happy. In fact, some of them work against party. We don’t want such in Oyo PDP. For the aggrieved, they talk and make people understand they are not happy and at times even leave the party because they fell cheated one way or the other. Having said that, the crux of the matter is that we are appealing to them not to leave their home. We have to stay and do it together to achievre optimal result.