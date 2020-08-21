My administration determined to reduce cost of governance ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday expressed his administration’s determination to reduce the cost of governance and promote inter-communication among agencies through the provision of sustainable office infrastructure for its workforce.

The gave this assurance, amidst the economic recession and dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic, during an unscheduled visit to two iconic structures in the state – the Lagos Revenue House and Multi-Agency Building in Alausa, Ikeja.

The visit took Governor Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos Revenue House (formerly Elephant House) building consisting of four wings of seven floors plus a wing of eight floors and a Multi-Storey structure consisting of three blocks on a total area of the site of 2.01 hectares dubbed the Multi-Agency Building.

He was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Oduyoye and Commissioner for Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, among others.

The visitation is in line with the Sanwo-Olu’s government determination to ensure prompt completion of the projects conceived by Lagos State government out of the twin desire to scale down the incidental costs of premises rentals and accommodate most parastatals of the state within the vicinity of the state’s secretariat.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during the visitation to the Lagos Revenue House, observed the need to accommodate the phased delivery of the project so as to meet the delivery of wings A and C by December 2020.

The Lagos Revenue House, located at the Central Business District, Ikeja is in close proximity to the State Secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja and when completed, is proposed to accommodate all government agencies involved with revenue generations in the state.

The Project comprises four wings – A, B, C and D, with three of the wings consisting of seven floors and D with eight floors.

Some of the facilities provided in the building are borehole water, storage tank, water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plants and pumping machines.

Other ancillary facilities include; four gatehouses, a generator house, a central open courtyard, four lifts, offices, toilets and other conveniences.

The Multi-Agency Building comprised two blocks (A and C) of five floors and one Block B of eight floors with Pent-House on each of the last floors for Conference and meeting spaces.

The ground and first floors are designed to accommodate car parks while the second to seventh floors are designed as office accommodation.

Others feature included in the project are Two elevators per block, canteen and kitchens for each block, conveniences, central air conditioning systems and tamp concrete finishes for the carport, among others.

The governor urged the contractor handling the project to accelerate delivery of the project in order to avoid cost overrun works, while the contractor has promised the delivery of the project as scheduled.

