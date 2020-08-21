Jigawa, Ekiti, Plateau governors lead reconciliation team in Imo, Ogun

Yobe State governor and chairman of the Caretaker Committee/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Mai Mala Buni on Friday inaugurated a five-man Reconciliation Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Imo and Ogun States.

Members of the troubleshooting team are five APC governors. The list included Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Simon Bako Lalong, governors of Jigawa, Ekiti and Plateau states, respectively. Others were Engineer Audu Abdullahi Sule and Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, governors of Nasarawa and Gombe States.

Inaugurating the Committee, Governor Buni said his leadership was determined to ensure the return of aggrieved chieftains of the party who have defected while those who stayed back but showed indifference to activities of the party under the past administration would be given a sense of belonging.

He noted that he has restored peace and amity in Edo and Ondo States’ chapters and was determined to achieve the same feat in Imo and Ogun States.

He said: “The Caretaker committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peacebuilding and true reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

“I am proud to say that, with the support enjoyed from members of the party, the committee has recorded remarkable headways, reclaiming some distinguished and very valuable members with thousands of their supporters back to our fold.

“I am equally fulfilled that our exploits in reconciling our members in Edo and Ondo States have strengthened the party and further expanded our chances with assurances of winning the governorship elections in the two states with landslide victories.

“Let me also add that the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress, will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with the massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

“Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun states reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party.”

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Governor Badaru who is the chairman of the Committee admitted that his team has been saddled with an arduous task but maintained that it was achievable.

“I believe they are all genuine members of the party who care about the development of the party. So, settling the dispute in your own house is not going to be a difficult job.

“I’m sure there was interest and that was why they split and the problems. But strengthening the party and making the party strong is more important than individual interest and I’m sure they will see that and they will agree to come to the table and resolve all differences. “And we have one single party, committed and dedicated to fight for the people and continue to help the people in Imo and Ogun States.

“We will certainly go over the Memorandum submitted in the past by the national reconciliation committee.

“The team so selected by the national chairman is conversant with the party situation. We have been in this assignment all the time, so we know the problem and by the grace of God, we know how to solve the problem.

“As I said, there is the sincerity of purpose, the present management of the party are very sincere in the development of the party. And once you are sincere, honest and straight forward, you fear nothing and I’m sure the two states will see the sincerity of purpose and will see the need to continue to build the party for the interest of all.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018… reconciliation team reconciliation team

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it… reconciliation team reconciliation team

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19… reconciliation team reconciliation team