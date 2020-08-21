Police uncover corpse of woman locked up by husband in Kano

The Kano State Police command has uncovered corpse of a woman who was allegedly locked up in a solitary room by her husband for three days.

The incident occurred at Mariri Quarters in Kano Metropolis.

However, the image-maker of the Police DSP, Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident adding that investigation has been launched into the matter.

A source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the woman who was likely to have lost her life to the unlawful confinement.

The corpse which has since begun to rot was smelt by her neighbours who in turn alerted the police which led to the discovery.

Her corpse according to the source had been evacuated to the nearest mortuary.

