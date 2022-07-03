Muraina Ajibola leads PDP members to APC in Oyo

The Oyo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isaac Omodewu, the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the party, Akogun Sarafadeen Alli and other leaders of the party in the State over the weekend received a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North Federal constituency, Hon. Muraina Ajibola and over 18,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

At the meeting were the vice-chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Olaide Abas, former Secretary of the party, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya and other party leaders in Ibarapa land.

Ajibola while speaking during the reception said he has the records of about 18,000 who followed him to the party, begging APC members never to leave the party for those who are coming to join them.

Speaking at the event which held at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, the chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Isaac Omodewu said as a leader of the party in the state, he has been appealing to aggrieved members of the party and his appeal has been yielding results.

He welcomed the defected PDP members, saying they will work together to defeat PDP led government in the state.

“We are here to ensure that we unite our people. This mammoth crowd are defecting to our party from PDP today. We have been appealing to them to stay in their home. They don’t have anything to do outside the party when we are working hard to return to the Agodi Government House in 2023.

“For those contemplating going to another party, no place like home. Let them stay in their house. As the chairman of the party in the state, I will continue to appeal to them to stay in the party. If you see what is going in here today, you will see the need to unify our people. Our chances in the 2023 election are very bright and that is why our primaries were very tense.”

In his remark, the Oyo South Senatorial district candidate of the party, Akogun Sarafadeen Alli said he has been visiting the aggrieved members of the party and was confident that they will all work together in the 2023 elections.

“We are making efforts to make sure that we bring those aggrieved back to the party. You can read in the news that I visited some of those who contested against me in the primaries. Two others are outside the country and as soon as they return, we shall resolve all these issues.





“The beauty of it is that they have not left our party but we shall find a lasting solution to whatever grievances they may have. I am not the only one who is qualified to represent our senatorial district. All of us are qualified at one point in time, God only put one person there and he had said at this time, it is my turn. You will agree with me that reconciliation is a process and an ongoing thing. I can assure you that before next year’s elections, all of us will be in one party.”

