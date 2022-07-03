OPC(R) leader tasks Southwest governors on security

The national president of Oodua People’s Congress Reformed (OPC (r)), Dare Adesope, has called on South-West governors to team together to build a stronghold to tackle insecurity in every part of their territory as it is time for the Yoruba people to work together on securing their domain.

He also reminded the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his commitment to the cause of the Yoruba people which he had told President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaigns, an agreement he said was not kept.

He added that Tinubu should take as sacrosanct, the security of the Southwest people and also work with all stakeholders to ensure that the land is safe, adding that his group members know the terrain of the Southwest like the back of their palms and are ready to fish out criminals if they have the mandate.

“My advice is that to avoid anarchy, each state governor should set up a vigilante group by bringing all security groups in his state under one umbrella to constitute his state vigilante, and members of such group should be well equipped for effective security. Because if a governor of a state who happens to be the chief security of a state can come out to say that gun licenses should be issued to masses for self defence, it simply means that the insecurity is beyond our governors and that’s why they need to work with my advice on security in order to ensure adequate security of lives and properties of the people,” he said.

Adesope stated further that in spite of the fear and anger exhibited by Tinubu before the primary election, destiny still shined on him and this shows that the southwest is united despite the prevailing situation.

He recalled what the crusader of Yoruba Nation, Prof Banji Akintoye said: “I were to pick the best from all the presidential aspirants, it would be Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but his silent position towards Yoruba nation is yet to be interpreted as Yoruba descendants are very ready to put an end to being enslaved in their land.

He consequently advised Tinubu that winning primary election can’t be compared to winning the general election and being sworn in as the president, adding that all hands should be on desk to guide against every post-election trouble to avoid a repeat of what happened to late Chief MKO Abiola.

“I have shown my clear interest on security matters, Owo security was breached a few weeks ago and innocent people were killed in the holy sanctuary but the President did not say anything, recently in Lagos state, Fulani herdsmen killed a bus conductor in broad daylight because a stray cow got knocked down by a commuter bus, how on earth would a reasonable person kill a human being because of an animal which is purposely for financial gains.

”The time to defend our territories is now; we all need to rise up to fight against this because anybody can be the next victim of these heartless people. My major concern is why the government would ask militants to submit pump-action and double barrel when some particular set are going about flaunting AKs?” Adesope concluded.