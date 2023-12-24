MTV Base Roundtable, the spectacular annual entertainment show which brings the top media personalities to deliberate on the most noteworthy topics and trends in the music industry, will air on Thursday, 28 December 2023, on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) at 20:00 WAT. The ninth edition of the Roundtable promises to be a stacked show with three engaging segments – the biggest music moments, the most controversial personality(-ies) in the entertainment space, and the top 10 best albums of 2023.

The exciting Roundtable features a star-studded lineup of six of the most prominent music voices in Nigeria that include VJ Adams, Award-winning Video Jockey, entertainment entrepreneur, artist cum executive producer; Taymi B, Award-winning On-Air Personality; DJ Big N, Award-winning Disc Jockey; Sunky O, Producer and Lifestyle Connoisseur; Tosin Akinbo, Head of Strategy, Glitch Africa; and Ejino Valentine, Head, Music & Programming, MTV Base.

On what to expect from this Roundtable edition, Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager for Paramount in Nigeria, said, “The stage is set once more to explore the trends in the music industry that made heads turn all year. It has indeed been an exceptional 2023 for Nigerian music with global recognition from the MTV VMAs, BET Awards, as well as BET Hip Hop Awards, some of the biggest music collaborations worldwide, and a fair share of controversy.

As a result, we are taking things up a notch this year and adding two more segments; most controversial personality(-ies) in the entertainment space, and the biggest music moments. Media personalities familiar with the landscape will come together to offer their insightful critiques and rankings on the best music moments of the year. The Roundtable will also factor in the way music is marketed, distributed and consumed in the discourse. It’s important to have some of the brightest music experts in the country reminisce on the collective progress we’ve had and we are proud to give the platform for that. This Roundtable is one to shape the narrative of the music industry and set the tone for what is to come in 2024.”

The panel undoubtedly has a lot to weigh in from Davido’s gold-certified Unavailable on his record-breaking Timeless album to Asake’s continued mainstream dominance, Burna Boy’s multiple Grammy nods, Afrobeats sweetheart Ayra Starr’s Rush, break-out star Shallipopi taking over the airwaves, Odumodublvck’s Arsenal FC moment, Rema’s global success as well as the late MohBad’s street anthem Ask About Me.

Expect dissenting opinions and arguments on who did what best and what moments are worth remembering this year. The criteria for selecting the year’s top songs include impact, streams, appeal, charts, social media influence/trends and longevity of airplay. In addition, no song released after November 2023 will be considered for the rankings.

The MTV Base Roundtable 2023 for the ultimate year-end review of Nigerian music will hold on Thursday, 28 December. One can also join the conversation via MTV Base’s social media handles.

