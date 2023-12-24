In a bold move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, the former Labour Party Governorship candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has penned an open letter to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, demanding the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Governor Babajide Sanwolu. The letter, citing credible evidence of abuse of office and misappropriation of state resources, urges the legislative body to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.

The letter, addressed to the Speaker and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, expresses deep concern and disappointment over the alleged misconduct by Governor Sanwolu. Rhodes Vivour, highlights that the evidence supporting the allegations is publicly accessible on the Lagos State Public Procurement Authority website (www.lagosppa.gov.ng), raising questions about the Governor’s commitment to ethical conduct.

The specific concerns outlined in the letter include the absence of open, transparent, competitive bidding for state contracts, the alleged payment of N200 million to cover the Governor’s personal legal fees, and questionable procurement practices, such as the provision of furniture for a party secretariat and inflated purchases. Rhodes Vivour argues that if proven true, these actions constitute a grave violation of the public trust and warrant impeachment.

He further restated the need for careful consideration and due process but implores the Lagos State House of Assembly to prioritize the issue and conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

In closing, Rhodes Vivour expressed confidence in the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly, urging them to uphold their constitutional duty to safeguard the interests and well-being of the people. The appeal concludes with a call for justice, accountability, and a commitment to the continued growth and prosperity of Lagos State.

