MToY: Why we reviewed prizes upwards — NB Plc

The management of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has said the company’s decision to review the first and second runners up prizes of its annual competition, the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MToY), stemmed from the need to mitigate the macroeconomic challenges confronting the average Nigerian, including the country’s teachers.

The company, at the flag- off of this year’s edition of the competition, in Lagos, announced an upward review of the first and second runners up from N3.5 million, and N2.5 million, to N5 million and N3 million, respectively.

The newly-appointed Marketing Director, NB Plc, Sarah Agha, explained that the company’s management was only building on the gesture it started last year, when it increased the star prize to N10 million from N6.5 million.

“We wanted to reflect a shared understanding of the macroeconomic challenges facing the average Nigerian, including the teachers.

“This is important because we need to show support to our teachers, who have turned us to heroes. We believe their rewards should no longer be in heaven, they should start enjoying it here,” she added.

The Corporate Affairs Director at NB Plc, Uzo Odenigbo, in his remarks at the event, described the competition as aligning with the company’s commitment to quality education, in sync with the United Nation’s SDG goals.

He expressed the delight that through the support of stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, the company is becoming increasingly popular, as evidenced in the growing number of entries, on an annual basis.

The Sustainability Manager at the Nigerian Breweries, Seyi Olokun, in his presentation disclosed that from the humble beginning of 275 valid entries in 2015, the annual competition has grown over the years to attract a record 1300 valid entries in 2024, with 278 teachers rewarded over that period.

