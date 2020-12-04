MTN revamps Pulse proposition

MTN Nigeria unveiled a new campaign for its youth proposition, MTN Pulse at an exclusive listening parley last Friday.

The campaign tagged #DoYou features a television commercial and radio jingle which encourage Nigerian youths to embrace authenticity and push for their dreams.

The well-attended event was hosted by media personality and event host, Biodun Laaro with appearances by celebrities including popular musician JoeyBoy, BB Naija’s Ozoemena Chukwu and Nengi Hampton, YouTube personality, Fisayo Fosudo, personal finance expert, Tosin Olaseinde among others.

Leveraging the diversity of the Nigerian youth, their varying interests and a strong desire for significance, the revamped Pulse proposition empowers young people with lower call and data rates with social media bundles starting from N200.

While unveiling the revamped Pulse plan, Oluwole Rawa, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing Nigerian youths with the required support to showcase their creativity. He added that “At MTN Nigeria, we fully comprehend the need for youths to express their creativity and use their voices.”

“We understand that if the right platforms are in place, the Nigerian youth can change the world, for good. This is what we intend to inspire through the provision of affordable data and tariff plans on MTN Pulse.” He further noted that the company was passionate to see youths across the country display their vibrancy in all facets of their lives.

