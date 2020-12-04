Bovi, Beverly Osu to star in ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ remake

Play Network Studios has unveiled comedian, Bovi and reality star, Beverly Osu as cast members of the upcoming ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ remake.
Bovi, who plays the character, Inspector Daniel, and Beverly Osu will star alongside Ndidi Obi, who played the lead character in the classic film.
Directed by Tosin Igho and written by Baruch Apata, the remake will reportedly take a millennial approach to the classic film originally directed by Zeb Ejiro.
Play Network was also the one behind the ‘Rattle Snake’ remake produced by Ramsey Nouah, and had popular Nollywood and reality stars in it, including Nengi and Tobi Bakre.
