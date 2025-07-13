Govs Adeleke, Oyebanji, Radda, mourn Buhari’s passing

Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, and Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday after an illness.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda described Buhari’s death as a personal and national loss.

“Today, Nigeria has lost a patriot, Katsina has lost its most illustrious son, and I have lost a father figure whose footsteps I have endeavoured to follow,” Radda said.

He hailed the late president—who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1984 to 1985 and as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023—as a leader defined by integrity, humility, and devotion to the masses.

“President Buhari was not just a leader; he was the embodiment of the common man’s aspirations,” he noted. “His legacy transcends politics, and his connection to Katsina and its people remained unbroken throughout his life.”

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria and Africa at large.

“We have lost a great leader,” Oyebanji said. “The late President lived an exemplary life of selfless service. He was a patriot, a man of integrity, and an anti-corruption champion whose sacrifices have etched his name in gold.”

The Ekiti governor extended his condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the late President’s family, the APC, and all Nigerians, urging Buhari’s children to take solace in the enduring legacy of their father.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljanah Firdaus,” he prayed.

Also mourning the former president, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, described Buhari’s death as a devastating national loss.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke extended condolences to President Tinubu, former First Lady Aisha Buhari, the deceased’s children, and the people of Katsina State.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His contributions to national development will remain evergreen,” Adeleke said.

The governor described Buhari as “a watchword for integrity, inspiring honesty and selfless service,” and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Nigeria has lost a distinguished leader who gave his all for the country’s progress. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” Adeleke concluded.

