Buhari: Nigeria has lost a patriot — Senator Ndume

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the exit of a patriot.

The Senator representing Borno South in a statement he personally signed, declared that “Nigeria has lost a rare patriot; I have lost a father.”

Senator Ndume said the late President’s simplicity, integrity, and commitment to national service was deeply inspiring.

His statement reads: “This evening, I received with profound shock the news of the passing of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

“The late President was a man I held in the highest regard — not merely as a statesman, but as a father figure and mentor whose simplicity, integrity, and commitment to national service deeply inspired me. Our bond was one built on mutual respect, sincerity, and fond familiarity.

“Those who witnessed our interactions often mistook me for a Kanuri man, as we frequently exchanged playful banter drawn from Fulani-Kanuri cultural traditions.

“In President Buhari, I have lost not just a leader, but a personal pillar, a man who believed in my potential and encouraged me at critical points in my journey. The last time we met was in his hometown of Daura, where I paid him homage. His warmth, humour, and wise counsel remain etched in my memory.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.

