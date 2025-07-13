Security beefed up in Buhari’s Kaduna residence

Following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital, security has been beefed up at his residence located at Sultan Lane in Kaduna.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited Buhari’s Kaduna residence around 5.16 pm on Sunday, security operatives had blocked the main entrance preventing sympathisers and mourners access to the residence.

An army officer told our reporter to go back, saying; “As you can see the whole place is calm. We will not allow you to go further. Please kindly take your vehicle out”.

A family member in Buhari’s residence who gave his name as Nura Buhari told the Nigerian Tribune that they missed Baba (referring to Buhari).

He said they’ll miss his jokes, saying he was a father who embraced all his extended family.

Also speaking, one of his neighbours, an 80-year-old Baba Sule told the Nigerian Tribune that he last saw the former president over ten years ago, adding that he just heard of his death.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” he prayed.

Also speaking was a former Minister of Water Resources, Alh Suleiman Adamu who was one of the early callers in the former president’s residence, while sympathising with the family, said the burial of the former President will take place in Daura.

He said an official statement regarding the burial will be made official.

“Don’t forget the former Nigerian leader died in a foreign land.

“There are procedures before his corpse can be brought,” he added.