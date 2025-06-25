Sportybet, Google, adult sites top most visited websites by Nigerians in May 2025

Popular sports betting platform Sportybet, search engine Google, and adult site Xvideos are among the most visited websites in Nigeria in May 2025, according to fresh web traffic data from SEMrush, compiled by data analytics firm Statisense.

Google topped the list with 459.38 million visits, maintaining its status as the number one website in the country. Facebook followed with 79.34 million, while Sportybet ranked third with 57.72 million visits. Adult platform Xvideos came fourth with 56.55 million, and YouTube completed the top five with 54.79 million visits.

The figures highlight a broad spectrum of digital behavior, covering search, social networking, betting, and adult content, making them strong indicators of the most visited websites in Nigeria during the month.

Patterns of online engagement varied across the African continent, though Google remained the top site in all seven featured countries. Other rankings showed country-specific trends.

In Egypt, Google amassed 907.56 million visits, followed by YouTube (526.83m), Facebook (165.76m), and adult sites Pornhub (94.71m) and Xnxx (48.6m).

South Africa saw a surge in betting site traffic, with Google (563.49m) and YouTube (184.79m) leading, and Hollywoodbets (42.29m) and Betway (39.24m) making the top five.

Ghana and Kenya reflected a growing interest in AI tools, as ChatGPT registered 5.94 million and 19.9 million visits, respectively.

In Ethiopia and Rwanda, where internet access is still limited, Google topped the list with 17.3 million and 5.45 million visits, respectively, reinforcing its dominance among the most visited websites in Nigeria and across Africa.

