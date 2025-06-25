Excessive salt intake linked to rising health issues in Nigeria — Experts

Experts have linked excessive salt intake to rising health issues in Nigeria, including hypertension and cardiovascular disease, as they stressed that reducing salt consumption is crucial in preventing these health problems.

A global health expert, Dr Ekiyor Joseph, while speaking with the media at the end of a media roundtable on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that high salt intake can lead to hypertension, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The media roundtable, themed “Empowering Media to Advance Sodium Reduction and Front-of-Pack Labelling for a Healthier Nigeria”, was organised by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), in collaboration with its partners.

The strategic engagement focused on strengthening Nigeria’s healthy food policy environment through sodium reduction advocacy and the introduction of Front-of-Pack Warning Labels (FOPWL).

While speaking further, Dr Joseph raised concerns that lower-income countries like Nigeria are disproportionately affected by non-communicable diseases, and reducing salt intake can help alleviate this burden.

He also emphasised the importance of a healthy diet in preventing non-communicable diseases. He noted that the World Health Organization recommends limiting daily salt intake to less than 5 grammes. However, he acknowledged that tracking salt intake can be challenging.

“People should aim to take as little salt as possible. Making conscious choices about what we eat and opting for healthier options can help reduce salt intake.”

“A collaborative effort involving government, civil society, and the media is necessary to promote healthy behaviors and educate the public about the risks associated with excessive salt consumption.”

Also speaking, the NHED Food Consultant, John Funsho Tehinse, disclosed that the country has adopted WHO guidelines for salt reduction and set up a national technical working group to develop a salt reduction guideline.

“We identified 34 food categories that Nigerians consume a lot, including bread, bologna, and meat products,” Tehinse said. “We’re working with the industry to ensure that their products conform to these guidelines.”

“The goal is to reduce salt intake by 15% by 2026 and 30% by 2028.” Tehinse emphasised the need for a stepwise approach to achieve this goal, as sudden changes can be challenging for consumers.

Tehinse said enforcement of the guidelines will come into effect once they’re passed into law and urged the media to play a crucial role in advocating for salt reduction and educating the public about the risks associated with excessive salt consumption.

Tehinse said there is an urgent need for action, citing the rising rates of hypertension and cardiovascular disease in Nigeria.

He advised parents to prepare healthy food for their children and avoid relying on ready-to-eat foods that are high in salt and sugar.

“Taste is something you can control. We’re not asking people to stop taking salt entirely, but to reduce excess salt intake.”

“By working together, Nigeria can reduce the burden of salt-related health issues and promote a healthier population,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Associate Director of the Food Justice Programme at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Abayomi Sarumi, said the media is crucial in promoting a salt reduction campaign to combat non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

“People need to know the dangers of excess salt consumption beyond just sweaty bones and hypertension. The public trusts the media, and it’s essential to accurately convey the issues surrounding salt intake, dispelling myths and misconceptions.”

Sarumi noted that advocates alone cannot reach everyone, but the media can amplify the message, making it a critical component of the salt reduction campaign.

“By educating the public about the risks associated with high salt consumption, the media can help drive behavioural change and promote healthier food choices,” he added.

