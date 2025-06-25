Jigawa PDP to join coalition — Chairman

The Jigawa State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun preparations to join the proposed political coalition by setting up state and local government coordinating committees to actualise the move in the state.

This was disclosed by the Jigawa State Chairman of the coordinating committee for the PDP’s coalition process, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Taura, while speaking to Tribune Online shortly after inaugurating the local government coordinating committees across the 27 local government areas of the state in Dutse.

He said, “the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa state is getting it’s self ready to join the coalition.”

Dr Aminu Abdullahi Taura explained that, “after all consultation and discussions we resolve and agreed to join the coalition for seek of Nigeria and Nigerians. To work and send the present bad APC government and to returns the lost national security, peace, unity, and stability.”

According to him, “after taking the decisions to join the coalition, we met and inaugurated the state coordinating committee to oversee the process of members elements for the PDP ultimately joining the coalition under my humble self. And as you can see we inaugurated the same at the local government level.”

“The this local government committees have been mandated to go wards and poling units level to form some committees that would have very solid ready to members that seemingly move into coalition when the time come.”

The chairman noted that, “presently there is an ongoing meeting between our leaders and the leaders of the coalition group in Abuja. Our leader Alhaji Suke Lamido is in Abuja since Monday in the formation of solid movement that can confront APC.”

He maintained that everyone in terms of the PDP as opposition is involved, adding, “and we are optimistic that many others from even the ruling APC will join our movement. We have an ultimate hope succeed in unseating president Bola Tinubu and all other bad leaders under APC God willing.”

ALSO READ: Bauchi govt announces plans to revamp state media organisations

Dr Taura emphasised that, “so as we are making a very perfect plans and arrangements to join the coalition strongly from poling units to state level also waiting for the our leaders to finalize the arrangements for the next line of actions.”

He commended party members and their political associates for their patience, support, and understanding, saying, “I therefore call on the all the members of our great party PDP in the state to remain calf and united the victory is in our side. To wait for next line of actions.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE