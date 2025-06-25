Nigeria Customs to recruit 3,927 cadets under 2025 N1.13trn budget plan

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is expected to recruit no fewer than 3,927 cadets in its efforts to strengthen its operations across the country.

To facilitate the upcoming recruitment exercise, funding has been allocated in the personnel cost according to the revised Nigeria Customs Service salary structure.

According to the report on the 2025 Appropriation bill of N1,132,548,855,205.88 which scaled through the Third Reading on the floor of the House of Representatives during Wednesday’s plenary, the nominal roll used in computing the personnel cost was based on the establishment number of 16,245 and the proposed recruitment of 3,927 Cadets for the 2024/2025 fiscal years.

The bill which was considered and approved at the Committee on Supply chaired by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen indicated that the N1,070,488,214,675.04 projected revenue based on 4 percent Free on Board (FOB) cost of service.

The House also approved 2 percent share of imports VAT worth N33,007,042,273.87; N29,053,598,256.97 for ongoing capital projects; N247,156,436,799.26 for personnel cost; N239,973,932,653.35 for overhead cost; N645,418,485,753.26 for capital cost; and N1,070,488,214,675.04.

In the same vein, the House mandated NCS to make substantial provisions for corporate social responsibility to foster a harmonious relationship with border communities, stop one percent comprehensive import supervision scheme (CISS) and seven percent cost of collection which was not backed by any known law which is an Act of Parliament.

The House, however, tasked NCS to stick to the legal four percent free-on-board as its source of income as signed into law by the President in Law of that Federation of Nigeria (LFN) Volume 110.

According to the report, the Committee has during the interactive meeting with NCS management acknowledged the N1,026,271,171,698.84 increase in the 2024 projected revenue of N5,079,069,866,085.50, which resulted into realization of N6,105,341,037,784.34 revenue performance.

The capital component of the 2025 budget is made provision for the completion of NCS New corporate headquarters; Construction/renovation of new Customs Cantonment, International Conference Centre, Customs Academy, Customs University, Training College, Zonal/Command offices, Multipurpose theatres, Warehouses, Barracks and Housing Accommodation across the Headquarters, Zones and Area Commands Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) and Jetties.

Others include: provision was made for the purchase of Aircraft / Helicopter; Provision was made for the purchase of Operational and Official Vehicles; provision was made for the purchase of Operational Boats for anti-smuggling activities; provision was made for the Purchase of Transformers and Power Generating sets; provision was made for the purchase of computer hardware/Software for the Service.

For 2025 fiscal year, the House approved N6,584,597,366,914.33 as total revenue comprising of N3,853,397,523,038.76 for Federation Account; N1,080,847,730,182.22 and N1,650,352,113,693.35 import VAT, respectively.

