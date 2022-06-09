More than 7 feared dead as Cross River communities clash

More than seven persons have allegedly been killed in an ongoing communal crisis in Cross River State.

The crisis is between Nko community of Yakurr and Oyadama in Obubra local government areas of the state.

Sources said the crisis is a renewed one, coming less than two months after both communities clashed over a boundary which led to the alleged kidnap of one Nko son by the Onyadama rivals.





However, the renewed clash surfaced again, leaving more than seven residents reported dead and several others injured.

According to sources, several efforts to bring both communities to sign a peace accord had not yielded any positive results.

“Both communities have been keeping vigil in case of reprisal attacks. There were talks that took place at Ikom on how peace should return to both communities, only for them to clash again.

“It was at this juncture that something else happened and the talks stalled. There is panic at the moment,” the sources said.

The state government is yet to respond to the renewed crisis. Also, as of the time of this report, no police statement had been made on the incident.