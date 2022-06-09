2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia 

Latest News
By Femi Osinusi
The first 546 Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria departed from the Maiduguri International airport in Borno State to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening after two years of suspension due COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking during the inaugural flight, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the  pilgrims to conduct themselves in orderly manner and obey all the COVID-19 protocols in Saudi Arabia.
Buhari,  represented by  Governor Babagana  Zulum of Borno State, also said: “The improvement of COVID-19 situation globally this year made it necessary for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to allow limited number of  pilgrims to participate in this year’s hajj.


” We therefore, thank Almighty Allah that we witnessed the commencement of Hajj operation in Nigeria right from Maiduguri International airport. This is an indication of the efforts that are put in place by the Federal Government in ensuring the return of peace and stability in Borno State.”

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

Government should strengthen local, regional security outfits to comb all forests ―…

Latest News

NASS workers query utilisation of N25bn allocation, over N10bn contractors’…

Latest News

Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha, emerges AA presidential candidate

Latest News

Zenith Labour Party threatens to ban party members without PVC from its national…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More