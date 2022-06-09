2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia 

The first 546 Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria departed from the Maiduguri International airport in Borno State to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening after two years of suspension due COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the inaugural flight, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves in orderly manner and obey all the COVID-19 protocols in Saudi Arabia.

Buhari, represented by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, also said: “The improvement of COVID-19 situation globally this year made it necessary for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to allow limited number of pilgrims to participate in this year’s hajj.





” We therefore, thank Almighty Allah that we witnessed the commencement of Hajj operation in Nigeria right from Maiduguri International airport. This is an indication of the efforts that are put in place by the Federal Government in ensuring the return of peace and stability in Borno State.”