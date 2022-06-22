Monarchs charge Deltans on PVC registration

Traditional rulers in Delta north senatorial district have called on the people of the state to embrace the ongoing voters’ registration exercise across the state and the country in order not to be disenfranchised during the forthcoming general election in the state and the country.

The monarchs, under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, in a communiqué signed by its chairman, Obi EO Efeizomor 11, the Obi of Owa and immediate past chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, said the ongoing voter registration exercise has become necessary because it will enable more eligible Deltans to register and participate in the 2023 general election.

Rising from a meeting at the palace of the Obi of Owa, the royal father noted that the right to vote is critically important to the health and legitimacy of democracy as well as electoral integrity.

They urged all eligible Deltans who are yet to register to take advantage of the ongoing CVR exercise by INEC to do so before the expiration of the June 30 deadline.

They also uses the occasion to stress the need for security consciousness in and around their communities following the rising incidences of kidnapping, insurgency, armed robbery, killing for rituals and other sundry crimes.

They called on all the security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of securing lives and properties as citizens now leaves in fear in their communities.

The meeting restated the need for traditional rulers in the senatorial district to work in synergy for greater understanding and cooperation in order to achieve a unity of purpose among themselves.

The meeting harped on the need for royal father’s to carry themselves with dignity and pride at all times in order to consolidate on their achievements.

The meeting was attended by about 35 monarchs including the Obi’s of Ubulu Unor, Issele-Uku, Mbiri, Okpanam, Akumanzi, Onicha Ugbo, Igbodo, Ukala, Ogodo, Idumu-Ogo, Ejeme Aniogor and Egbudu Akan, among others.