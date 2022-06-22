Obaseki threatens to revoke Benin-Abraka road contract

Worried by the slow pace of work on the Benin-Abraka road, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has threatened to award the remaining sections of the road to another contractor if not completed by December.

The governor spoke on the sidelines of an inspection on the progress of the N35 billion investment in oil palm by Saroafrica International in Evboesi, Evbonogbon and neighbouring communities.

With a resolve to sustain the tempo of infrastructural development which is targeted at attracting more amenities into the state and improving the living standard of the people, Governor Obaseki had in February kick-started the re-asphalting of the road which traversed Edo and Delta states.

The 105.6 kilometres road, which connects Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, runs to Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State and ends at Abraka, Delta State.

The federal road had been in a deplorable state and a nightmare for inhabitants of communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area and commuters who ply the route from Edo to neighbouring Delta State.

The road was jointly awarded by the Edo State government and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) to Raycon Construction Company Nigeria Limited in 2021 with the mandate to complete it within a specified period of four years.