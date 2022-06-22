Obaseki threatens to revoke Benin-Abraka road contract

Niger Delta
By Hendrix Oliomogbe | Benin City
America delegation in Edo , Edo flags off free medical services for over 4000 residents, development in riverine communities, people representation in Assembly, Obaseki doles out N4 million, Obaseki presents 2022 budget, Edo, Obaseki's 5th year anniversary,Edo PDP stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate as members allege doctoring of leaders' list, 10 months into second term, Obaseki appoints two special advisers, Edo govt compensates farmers, Obaseki makes vaccination compulsory, Etsako club 81, Obaseki to flag off, Edo govt creates animal, Edo PDP factional chairman, Obaseki snubs PDP, Appeal court faults Edo, edo Obaseki restates commitment, N60bn printed money controversy, Obaseki restores Ogiamien family
Obaseki

Worried by the slow pace of work on the Benin-Abraka road, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has threatened to award the remaining sections of the road to another contractor if not completed by December.

The governor spoke on the sidelines of an inspection on the progress of the N35 billion investment in oil palm by Saroafrica International in Evboesi, Evbonogbon and neighbouring communities.

With a resolve to sustain the tempo of infrastructural development which is targeted at attracting more amenities into the state and improving the living standard of the people, Governor Obaseki had in February kick-started the re-asphalting of the road which traversed Edo and Delta states.

The 105.6 kilometres road, which connects Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, runs to Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State and ends at Abraka, Delta State.

The federal road had been in a deplorable state and a nightmare for inhabitants of communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area and commuters who ply the route from Edo to neighbouring Delta State.

The road was jointly awarded by the Edo State government and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) to Raycon Construction Company Nigeria Limited in 2021 with the mandate to complete it within a specified period of four years.

You might also like
Niger Delta

NCDMB has trained 12,000 in different critical skills —Wbote

Niger Delta

540 unemployed youths acquire vocational skills in C’River

Niger Delta

Issele-Uku agog as Delta indigenes honoured with Papal Knights, Dame

Niger Delta

HOMEF partners community on environmental monitoring, reporting in Bayelsa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More