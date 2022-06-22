Delta monarch confers chieftaincy title on NLC chair

The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe 1, has honoured the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, with the chieftaincy title of ‘Majabofun’ of Uvwie Kingdom.

The labour leader in Delta State, who is a native of Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government Area, bagged the title on Saturday, June 18.

In his citation read by Professor Joe Abugu shortly before the conferment of the chieftaincy title, Ofobruku was lauded for his numerous contributions to the development of Uvwie Kingdom..

The Secretary of Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU), Asaba branch, Mr. Patrick Omagbemi, corroborated the remarks on Comrade Ofobruku in the citation in a brief media chat.

Omagbemi, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Ministry of Information, Delta State, said the NLC boss in Delta State deserved the honour.

He attested that the new Uvwie chief was very supportive to UGIU, Asaba branch.

Ofobruku, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune shortly after the event, thanked the Uvwie monarch for considering him worthy for the chieftaincy title.

While explaining that his new title means ‘purity,’ Ofobruku vowed that the honour would spur him to do more for Uvwie Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria and humanity.