Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Lekan Balogun has charged recipients of various Ibadan Chieftaincy titles to see the titles bestowed on them as responsibilities towards the progress, growth and development of the city, therefore prioritising the interest of Ibadan at all times.

Oba Balogun gave this charge at the installation of three eminent personalities, Chief (Mrs.) Janet Raimi as Asiwaju Oloja of Oyo State; Chief Laja Akintayo and Chief (Mrs) Olukemi Akintayo as Jagunmolu and Yeye Jagunmolu Apesinola of Ibadanland and Chief (Mrs). Sefiat Olatoyosi Adetoyese as Yeye-Oba of Ibadanland.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the monarch through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the new title holders, who were said to be considered for the exalted titles based on their past activities were enjoined not to relent in making their relevance felt in Ibadanland as he prayed for them to live long in robust and sound health.

In his reaction to the new titles bestowed on him and his wife, Akintayo thanked Oba Balogun for the honour done to him and his wife with a pledge to continue doing his best for his fatherland despite the fact that he’s based in the US.

“It doesn’t affect me because I’m part and parcel of Ibadanland through the activities of CCII, through the activities of Ibadan Descendants’ Union and many others. So, this chieftaincy title has challenged me again to make sure I do more and give back to Ibadanland.

“I will mobilize other people, especially in Diaspora to make Ibadan bigger than what it is and make sure that Ibadanland maintains her status of Pace Setter state. It is our town and it is big, so there is the need to contribute our own quota to its development. I have been contributing my own quota to the progress of Ibadan in the past 40 years and I will continue to be doing that. So, I pray God to give me more strength”, the new Jagunmolu Apesinola added.

On her part, the newly installed Yeye-Oba, Chief (Mrs). Adetoyese said she was elated by the title which was a function of a long lasting relationship between her and Ibadanland in general and Olubadan in particular saying, “it is a big responsibility which I have come to accept with every sense of commitment and humility. I know the enormity of the responsibility demanded by the title and I promise not to let down Kabiyesi and Ibadanland”.

She praised Oba Balogun for having faith and confidence in her, not minding her age. “Our Kabiyesi has proved himself a man of integrity and somebody with a heart of thanksgiving. The journey has been long and what we have witnessed today was a recognition of loyalty and dependability. I say it once again, I won’t let down our revered father and Ibadan as a whole. I thank the Almighty Allah for making today a reality”.

The Asiwaju Oloja of Oyo State, Chief Mrs. Janet Raimi said the title bestowed on her was in recognition of her pioneering efforts in market men and women unionism in the state, stressing that the purpose of her taking the title “is to help use her wealth of experience to strengthen the market men and women unionism and make it more functional, effective and efficient.

“I’m not in contention with anybody or any officer of the market union, but to provide the expected leadership, especially in the relationship between the palace and the market. I have observed that the authority of the palace over our markets is being eroded and it should not be so. I have gotten the experience and will make it to bear with my new title”, the octogenarian added.

