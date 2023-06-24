Popular TikTok musician, Crown Uzama also known as Shallipopi has been convicted and sentenced to two years in jail along side five others, namely Bethel Makuochukwu, John Joseph, Favour Chidiogo Emmanuel, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman Temidayo, and Joel Kator.

This was made known in a statement shared on the agency’s Twitter handle on Friday.

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner and others were convicted of money laundering. They all pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them before Justice A. A. Isiaka.

The statement partly read, “Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment each with the option of fines.

“In addition, they are to forfeit all electronic gadgets, furniture and other items recovered from them, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The defendants were arrested at various locations in Kaduna upon intelligence received by the Command. The investigation established they had impersonated foreign nationals and used false identities to defraud unsuspecting victims.”