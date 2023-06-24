A Nigerian man, identified by his Twitter handle @isthatUW, created a buzz on social media after sharing his betting slip, revealing his incredible N2 million win.

What caught people’s attention was the fact that he placed the bet with a mere N10 stake on over 146,000 odds.

His remarkable luck sparked numerous inquiries and discussions online. Expressing gratitude to God, the ecstatic man emphasized his perseverance throughout the process.

Responding to those who questioned his decision to bet such a small amount, he explained that it was an affordable risk for him.

Some Twitter users even pleaded for him to share his betting codes in the future, hoping to replicate his success and improve their own circumstances.

The news of @isthatUW’s winning bet slip quickly gained traction on social media, with users offering various reactions.

@TalentedFBG remarked, “Opportunity comes but once, not twice.” Meanwhile, @The_BETMAKER playfully commented, “So here’s the real owner of the ticket. Your ticket has gone far, but they didn’t tag you to it. Congratulations on your win.”

@Elkrosmediahub couldn’t help but envision the potential outcome, saying, “Lmaoooooo! Congratulations, but the bettor in me can’t help but think how N200 on this would probably yield N50 million.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, @bin_gbada noted, “N200 would’ve won you 40m. Sportybet really did a thing with that 10-20 naira low stake thing. Congratulations though.”

However, @desmondAlake expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying, “I understand you but bro you no try at all. Nack this thing with 100naira ha.”

See tweet below:





10 naira for 2 million won 😂, this is 1 of 5

Thank God I never gave up on my draw probability pic.twitter.com/nzmslT3hde — Hardly Seen🕴🏿 (@isthatUW) June 22, 2023

