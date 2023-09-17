Popular Nigerian music artiste, Bella Shmurda, has broken the silence over the death of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since the death was made public, social media users have continued to react differently to the development, with many calling for justice over his untimely death.

Reacting to the death of the ‘peace’ crooner in a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Bella Shmurda, who is a close friend and ally of Mohbad, said the spirit of the rapper has continued to appear to him, demanding that he ensure all those involved in his death are brought to book.

Bella Shmurda also called for the arrest of show promoter, Sammy Larry, and the entire Marlian record label crew over alleged maltreatment of the rapper while he was alive.

The X posts read, “In the past few days, I have tried my best not to use my phone and type anything, but Mohbad’s spirit won’t let me rest, knowing I’m the only one who can calm his spirit by making sure those who made him live in fear and almost with nothing to feed on also don’t get rest. And he has started. Yes, I mean wahala just wants to start like this. I won’t agree, and I mean it. Sammy Larry and the whole Marlian music crew must be arrested. We can all be police, and if the Nigerian police is too weak to fish these people out, we’ll do it on the street, legally or illegally. This war has started.”

“If they all fled the country, which shows that they are guilty of whatever crimes they were said to have committed, then they are guilty, and they all know they should never come back and should be banned from entering the country for life.

“For the past few days, I have been deliberating on what to do, or at least get the authorities of the Nigerian police involved in identifying one or more people involved in maltreatment and malicious acts towards Mohbad. Since he died, his spirit has not left me, saying a lot of things in my head, pointing fingers at people who need to be dealt with. In my dreams, I got to Canada just a few days before he died, and I went to see him. I told him my plans before leaving, as my g (gang) as usual. I’m here to see my family and also kickstart my tour, but I can’t do it anymore. I’m not mentally in shape for it, and I will be back in a few days. Regardless, Mohbad submitted lots and lots of petitions against these people and their acts towards him, complained, and shouted, but the Nigerian police are driven by nepotism and have a nonchalant attitude towards this matter until this boy is no more.”

