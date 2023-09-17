The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, has debunked what he described as false and malicious claims of a conflict between his boss and the erstwhile Finance Commissioner in the State, Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, as the reason for the recent resignation of the latter.

Aburime, who debunked the information in an interview with Journalists in Awka over the weekend, said the wild rumours of fathom fallout were fabricated and propagated by a dubious, sponsored online media channel, Stargist, insinuating that the governor forced the former finance commissioner to quit over certain disagreements about the state finances. This is laughable, as it is all fabricated lies.

According to the CPS, the same reckless Stargist also shamelessly concocted a false claim of an alleged previous walk-out on the governor by the former chairman of the state internal revenue service.

“We categorically state that these allegations are nothing but a tissue of lies fabricated by sponsored propagandists with the intent of undermining the integrity and stability of the Soludo administration.

“The purported claims are not only baseless but also lack any shred of evidence as they are contrived attempts to mislead the public.

The truth is that Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, an esteemed member of Governor Soludo’s government, resigned from his position due to purely personal and family-related matters, a decision that the governor understood and respected.

“In fact, in accepting the resignation of the former commissioner, the governor duly appreciated his commitment, professionalism, and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and a half years, as he helped facilitate a seamless fiscal continuity between the previous administration and the present one.

It would be recalled that Mr Onejeme previously served as Commissioner during Obiano’s administration and was appointed Commissioner for Finance by Governor Soludo at the beginning of this administration to help the new government settle in.

So, the notion of a fallout between Governor Soludo and Mr Onejeme over the state finances is a complete falsehood and holds no truth whatsoever.

Let it be emphasised that Governor Soludo stands resolute in his commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the people of Anambra State.

The relentless spewing of unfounded claims now and then serves only to distract from the remarkable progress being achieved under the Soludo administration.





Ndi Anambra is advised to disregard these baseless allegations and support the government’s efforts to build a prosperous and thriving Anambra State for all.

