An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was crushed to death on Sunday in an accident that occurred in the Orile area of Lagos State.

The deceased officer, Abiodun Ajomole, was reportedly attending to a commercial bus driver when a truck lost its brake and rammed into him and the commercial bus

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Sector Command confirmed the death of the officer and added that he was on official duty when the accident happened.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokeswoman of the FRSC in Lagos State, Olabisi Sonusi, said, “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Sector Command wishes to confirm that the crash video being circulated on social media involves one of the personnel of the Corps, Marshal Abiodun Ajomole of the Costain Unit Command, who was attending to a vehicle when a Mack truck lost control and rammed into him. The immediate cause of the crash was brake failure.”

“The incident occurred around Orile/Iganmu Bridge, where the team led by DRC MT KPASSU was carrying out scheduled patrol activities when the unfortunate incident occurred at about 1420 hrs on Saturday, September 16, 2023.”

The FRSC spokesperson also stated that ” Investigations carried out so far indicated that the affected Marshal was attending to an LT Volkswagen bus with registration number AKD 108 XY blue colour when a Mack truck with no number plate attached failed to brake and rammed into the LT Volkswagen the Marshal was attending to. ”

“This forcefully crashed the LT bus and caused the LT Bus to ram the Marshal against a stationary Matrix tanker by the roadside, thereby squeezing him to death,” she added.

Sonusi also continued that ” The Orile Police Division, which was immediately notified of the incident, mobilised its personnel while the LASTMA officials equally rushed to the scene for rescue operations. ”

According to her, “The three (3) vehicles involved in the crash have been towed to Oril Iganmu police division, while the remains of the Marshal have been deposited at the Yaba mortuary.”

In the meantime, the Police have since swung into action to trace the whereabouts of the driver of the Mack truck who was responsible for the crash as further investigations are being conducted.” Sonusi stated

The Sector Commander, Lagos State, Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.





