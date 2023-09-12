Popular Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known professionally as Mohbad has passed away at the age of 27.

The death is coming few months after singer, Bella Shmurda spoke about Mohbad’s suicide attempt following rift with his former label boss, Naira Marley.

Confirming the death on his verified X (Formerly Twitter), rapper Olamide wrote, Damn! Mohbad💔

Also, popular skitmaker, O.G.B recent tweeted, “Rest easy, Mohbad.”

The cause of his death is, however, still sketchy at the time of this report.

Details later.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..





The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…