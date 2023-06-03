Leading a life filled with honours and accomplishments, the Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife films, Mosunmola Abudu, is not resting on her oars as she keeps striving to break her own records.

With major successes recorded in her exploits in filmmaking, the woman who rose to fame with her popular talk show, ‘Moments with Mo’ has announced the launch of her new venture, Mo Abudu Films.

Having spent the better part of her life building the EbonyLife brand, she hinted that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life and career.

She claimed her plans to start Mo Abudu Films is to take a more personal and intimate approach to story telling.

Described by Forbes Magazine as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman”, and rated as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television” by The Hollywood Reporter, Abudu has left an indelible marks in the history of television in Africa and she tends to do more with her everyday ideas and innovations.

