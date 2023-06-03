Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the evidence of a woman, Taiwo Thompson, who was dragged to court by her husband, Kolade Thompson, on the accounts of irresponsibility, violence and threat to his life.

Kolade in his testimony stated that he gave Taiwo time enough to change from her bad ways, but that she always went back to her old ways.

He told the court that Taiwo was not responsible and failed to take care of him and their children.

Kolade explained that he took their children to school, picked them after school hours and stayed with them at home on several occasions till his wife returned from work.

The plaintiff also stated that the defendant always returned home late and rather than prepare their meal, she would pick up her phone and start to make calls.

He also said that his wife showed no interest in their children’s education and never made any attempt to monitor their academic performances.

Kolade further told the court that Taiwo stopped his mother from coming to their house while she also dented his image before his friends whom she told lies about him.

This he said took its toll on his business and almost ruined it.

Kolade in addition declared that Taiwo was unruly in her behaviour and always rubbed shoulder with him in the home.

He added that his wife, apart from prevent his mother from visiting their house is also extremely troublesome.

The plaintiff gave an instance of when the defendant broke the windscreen of his car during a fight and threatened to do more.





He likewise mentioned an occasion when he went out and she ordered their maid to lock the door.

According to him, she refused that their maid opened the door when he returned and asked him to go to court.

He explained that he once prostrated and pleaded with her to change her ways, but that she remained adamant.

Kolade told the court he was no longer interested in going with Taiwo in their marriage and pleaded thus for divorce.

He also prayed for the custody of their children whom he stated that Taiwo had no time for.

Taiwo denied all other allegations brought against her by her husband, but admitted to breaking his windscreen.

She stated that he was a brute and that he sought every opportunity to beat her.

According to her, he once threatened to kill her after beating her to a pulp and ordered that she moved out of his house.

Taiwo stated that she left with two of their children who are female, while she left the male with him.

She further added that he tricked her in bringing the two children with her to him and forcefully took them from her.

The defendant prayed for the custody of their children, while the responsibility of feeding, training them in school and medical care be put on the plaintiff.

She also entreated the court to rule that he allowed him pack the remaining of her belonging in his house.

Taiwo said that, “It is true I broke the windscreen of my husband’s car, but that was years back.

“He is a brute. I smashed his windscreen after he beat me and broke my head and nose. He later smashed my head on the broken glass.

“I moved out of his house after he beat me with a stick and threatened to kill me.

“I took our two female children along with me, but he did not give them a dime for their upkeep throughout this time.

“He eventually collected these children from me through force.

“He tricked me into bringing them to see him, and refused that they go with me.

“He changed their school and denied me access to them.

“I reported him at the police station, but I was informed they were… unable to act on the matter since our case is in court.

“I appeal to the court to grant me custody of our children and make him responsible for their welfare.

“I further pray that it order him to allow me pack the remaining of my belongings in his house.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case till July 17.

