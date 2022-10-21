MMWG, MURIC congratulate Ekiti gov, SSG

TWO Islamic organisations, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), have congratulated the new governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on his assumption of office.

The groups also felicitated the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Habibat Adubiaro.

The MMWG, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, commended Oyebanji on Adubiaro’s appointment.

The group expressed confidence in the ability of Adubiaro whom it described as a seasoned academic to raise the bar of governance in Ekiti State.

It admonished other states to also do away with the marginalisation of Muslims by recognising qualified and capable indigenous Muslims and including them in governance.

In a separate statement signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC also felicitated the new Ekiti State SSG.

The group stated that Muslims in the state had been politically marginalised in the past and therefore commended the new governor for deeming it fit to pick a Muslim as his SSG.

MURIC described Oyebanji’s administration as one which was prepared to herald a new dawn and urged the governor to strengthen his position by running an inclusive government.

The group said Muslims and Christians have a lot in common as adherents of the Abrahamic faith.

It therefore advised Governor Oyebanji to appoint more Muslims into his cabinet in order to draw Muslims in the state closer to his administration.

It implored citizens of Ekiti State to cooperate with the new governor on taking the state to new heights.