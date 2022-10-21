Cleric lauds FG, counsels Nigerians on choice of leaders

THE Imam of Al Habibiyah Islamic Centre, Guzape, Abuja, Fuad Adeyemi, has commended the Federal Government for what he called an improvement in the security situation in the country as witnessed in the past two months.

Adeyemi, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, lauded the security agencies for their ‘relentless effort’ at restoring normalcy in the country, saying Nigerians would not take their sacrifices for granted.

He expressed the belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would bequeath a peaceful and secure nation at the end of his administration in 2023.

The cleric said: “First and foremost, we have to appreciate the government for the improvement. We should also thank all the security agencies. We know it is not easy so we appreciate them. We want this momentum to be maintained and sustained and be improved on so that everyone will be safe.

“You will recall that the president has made a promise that he would hand over a safe and secure Nigeria to the incoming administration. I trust Mr President to do this. He is a sincere person. When he says something, he follows it to the letter. And as a retired General, he knows the implication of what he has said. It is better for the leaders and the led that the entire country is safe.

“It would make governance easier and the leaders will be able to concentrate on development programmes that will benefit Nigerians.

“With the intensity we have seen from the security agencies recently which Nigerians want to be sustained, we can go back to our normal lives.”

Adeyemi admonished Nigerians to make informed decisions about the kind of leaders they want to see at the helm of affairs next year.

According to him, Nigeria needs a leader who understands global politics and economy, who will bring progress to the country.

He said: “I have always been telling people who care to listen that we should think of the person we want to elect as the next president. Such a person should understand the problem with Ukraine and Russia, marry it with the situation in the Lake Chad Region and at the same time look at the challenges the European nations are equally facing economically. These added together and understood well will bring development and growth to Nigeria.

“The coming election should be devoid of tribal or ethnic consideration. When you think well about the future of your children, when you are no longer there, you will know that you have to weigh the consequences of your actions today.

“Let us think of the leader who has the interest of the country at heart, who will restore the lost glory of this country, the leader who would know what is good for our country.

“We have passed the stage of choosing a leader based on religious and tribal sentiments. We should see beyond our noses, look into the future and make informed decisions that will shape the future of our country.”